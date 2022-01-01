Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle seafood restaurants you'll love

Seattle restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Seattle

Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mondello Ristorante

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Classica$14.00
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.
Lasagna$20.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
Spaghetti alla Bolognese$21.00
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
More about Mondello Ristorante
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

SEAFOOD

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*Guest Virginica$2.50
*Kusshi$2.00
*XS Pacific$1.40
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Negihama Roll$12.00
Yellowtail and green onions, avocado, cucumber
Deluxe Sushi Combo$39.00
9 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup
Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll$14.00
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Marination image

 

Marination - South Lake Union

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kalua Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Miso Chicken Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
Spicy Pork Taco$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
**spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
More about Marination - South Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli
SEARED AHI TUNA$19.00
avocado, wasabi, ponzu
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Joule image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Summer melon salad$14.00
Summer melon, cucumber, sea beans, shiso, yogurt vinaigrette (GF, NF)
Scallion Pancake$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)
Spicy Rice Cakes$20.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
More about Joule
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image

 

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS$19.00
classic hollandaise
NEW YORK 12 OZ$78.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BAY SHRIMP SALAD$14.00
hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
More about Daniel's Broiler-Leschi
Ray's Boathouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (5410 reviews)
Takeout
More about Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering
The Pink Door image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Pink Door
Lucky Louie Fish Shack image

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lucky Louie Fish Shack
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

 

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Queen Anne

124 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms - Queen Anne
Ivar's image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ivar's - Acres of Clams

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (8569 reviews)
More about Ivar's - Acres of Clams
Ivar's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Aurora

13448 Aurora Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1749 reviews)
More about Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Aurora
Ivar's image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way

1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (8569 reviews)
More about Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
Tomo image

 

Tomo - 9811 16th Ave SW

9811 16th Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Tomo - 9811 16th Ave SW
Alki Spud image

 

Alki Spud

2666 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Alki Spud
Marine Hardware image

 

Marine Hardware

4741 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Marine Hardware

