Seattle seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Seattle
Mondello Ristorante
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Classica
|$14.00
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.
|Lasagna
|$20.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
|Spaghetti alla Bolognese
|$21.00
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|*Guest Virginica
|$2.50
|*Kusshi
|$2.00
|*XS Pacific
|$1.40
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Negihama Roll
|$12.00
Yellowtail and green onions, avocado, cucumber
|Deluxe Sushi Combo
|$39.00
9 pieces of nigiri sushi and one roll. Served with a side of miso soup
|Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
Marination - South Lake Union
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Kalua Pork Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
|Miso Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
|Spicy Pork Taco
|$3.00
Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce
**spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions
|DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP
|$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli
|SEARED AHI TUNA
|$19.00
avocado, wasabi, ponzu
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Joule
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Summer melon salad
|$14.00
Summer melon, cucumber, sea beans, shiso, yogurt vinaigrette (GF, NF)
|Scallion Pancake
|$6.00
House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)
|Spicy Rice Cakes
|$20.00
Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)
Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|Popular items
|CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS
|$19.00
classic hollandaise
|NEW YORK 12 OZ
|$78.00
USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.
|DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP
|$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler-Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|Popular items
|BAY SHRIMP SALAD
|$14.00
hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese
|DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER
|$20.00
custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
|FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS
|$25.00
filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering
6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Queen Anne
124 Republican Street, Seattle
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Aurora
13448 Aurora Ave N, Seattle
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle
Tomo - 9811 16th Ave SW
9811 16th Ave SW, Seattle
Alki Spud
2666 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
Marine Hardware
4741 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle