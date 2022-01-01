Grilled chicken salad in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Green Frog Coffee Company
1410 Union University Dr, Jackson
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.32
Redbone’s
584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
|Large Blackened Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, onions, croutons topped with blackeded grilled chicken
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99