Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Jackson

Go
Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Green Frog Coffee Company image

ICE CREAM

Green Frog Coffee Company

1410 Union University Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.54
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
Steak Sandwich image

 

Redbone’s

584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$13.29
Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.
More about Redbone’s
731 Sports Bar and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

731 Sports Bar and Grill

601 Vann Dr, Jackson

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Sandwich$11.99
Thinly sliced Angus Beef, Bell Peppers & Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Green Frog Jackson South

1649 South Highland Avenue, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$7.54
More about Green Frog Jackson South

Browse other tasty dishes in Jackson

Fried Pickles

Nachos

Fajitas

Garden Salad

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Chicken Pasta

Pudding

Map

More near Jackson to explore

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1328 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston