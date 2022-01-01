Steak sandwiches in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Green Frog Coffee Company
ICE CREAM
Green Frog Coffee Company
1410 Union University Dr, Jackson
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$7.54
More about Redbone’s
Redbone’s
584 Carriage House Drive, Jackson
|Steak Sandwich
|$13.29
Thinly sliced Angus steak, peppers, onions and mozzerella cheese on a Gambino roll.
More about 731 Sports Bar and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
731 Sports Bar and Grill
601 Vann Dr, Jackson
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
Thinly sliced Angus Beef, Bell Peppers & Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese on a Toasted French Roll.