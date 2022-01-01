Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Southside
/
Jacksonville
/
Southside
/
Green Beans
Southside restaurants that serve green beans
MOJO BAR-B-QUE
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$5.00
*Contains Meat*
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Kim's Korean BBQ
9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$2.29
More about Kim's Korean BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Southside
Kimchi
Pudding
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Tacos
Collard Greens
Egg Sandwiches
Grits
More near Southside to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(649 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(558 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston