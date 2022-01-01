Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

N3 Chicken Broth Noodle$7.85
Noodle in house-made chicken broth, choose toppings ($8.85 +), recommend 1-2 toppings
CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken$16.00
