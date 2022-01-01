Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Chicken Noodles
Jersey City restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
No reviews yet
N3 Chicken Broth Noodle
$7.85
Noodle in house-made chicken broth, choose toppings ($8.85 +), recommend 1-2 toppings
More about Yaso - Jersey City
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken
$16.00
More about Raaz
