Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic naan in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Garlic Naan
Jersey City restaurants that serve garlic naan
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$6.00
Garlic infused flour bread.
More about Raaz
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4
(1142 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$5.49
Chilli Garlic Naan
$5.99
More about Deccan Spice
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Caesar Salad
Sliders
Chicken Tenders
Fried Rice
Pork Ribs
Short Ribs
Tiramisu
Fried Pickles
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston