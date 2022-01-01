Curry in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve curry
More about The Kitchen Step
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|red vegetable curry
|$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
More about Wurstbar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|New Delhi Curry Wurst
|$12.00
Polish Kielbasa, Masala Curry, Mango
Chutney, Cashews, Cilantro
|Curry Fish & Chipz
|$18.00
More about Yaso - Jersey City
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
|S4 Curry Chicken
|$5.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew
|N5 Curry Chicken
|$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
More about Deccan Spice
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Andhra Style Curry Chicken
|Home Style Curry
|$14.99
Choice of meat cooked with spices. Rice will NOT be served with Entrees.
|Telangana Curry
|$14.99
Choice of meat cooked in a special Telangana curry. Rice will NOT be served with Entrees.
More about Automat Kitchen
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Massaman Curry Pot Roast
|$14.99
Pot roast with a tasty twist. Braised beef in a red curry broth, sweet potato, cauliflower, carrots, and served with warm naan bread.
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|Thai Curry Wings
|$14.00
GTK Grilled Wings get hit with our Thai Coconut Curry. Match made in heaven.
|GTK Coconut Curry
|$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
More about Komegashi Too
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Chicken Katsu Curry Lunch
|$12.95
deep-fried chicken cutlet with Japanese style curry over rice
|Chicken Curry Lunch
|$10.00
Japanese style curry with broiled chicken over rice
|Katsu Curry Lunch
|$12.95
deep-fried pork cutlet with Japanese style curry over rice