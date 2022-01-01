Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve curry

The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
red vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
More about The Kitchen Step
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstbar

516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
New Delhi Curry Wurst$12.00
Polish Kielbasa, Masala Curry, Mango
Chutney, Cashews, Cilantro
Curry Fish & Chipz$18.00
More about Wurstbar
Item pic

 

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S4 Curry Chicken$5.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew
N5 Curry Chicken$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
More about Yaso - Jersey City
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Andhra Style Curry Chicken
Home Style Curry$14.99
Choice of meat cooked with spices. Rice will NOT be served with Entrees.
Telangana Curry$14.99
Choice of meat cooked in a special Telangana curry. Rice will NOT be served with Entrees.
More about Deccan Spice
Item pic

 

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Massaman Curry Pot Roast$14.99
Pot roast with a tasty twist. Braised beef in a red curry broth, sweet potato, cauliflower, carrots, and served with warm naan bread.
More about Automat Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Wings$14.00
GTK Grilled Wings get hit with our Thai Coconut Curry. Match made in heaven.
GTK Coconut Curry$19.00
House Thai Coconut Curry, Grilled Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice, Onions, Peppers, Broccoli,
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Lunch$12.95
deep-fried chicken cutlet with Japanese style curry over rice
Chicken Curry Lunch$10.00
Japanese style curry with broiled chicken over rice
Katsu Curry Lunch$12.95
deep-fried pork cutlet with Japanese style curry over rice
More about Komegashi Too
Item pic

 

Egg Mania

14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maniac Curry$9.99
Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy
Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)$9.99
Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy
More about Egg Mania

