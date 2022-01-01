Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

SUSHI

DOMODOMO

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)
Takeout
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$16.00
Pork, Scallion, Sesame seeds
More about DOMODOMO
Consumer pic

 

Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Kimchi$4.00
More about Komegashi Too
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$18.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Kimchi Buns$9.00
Pulled pork with soy glaze, spicy mayo, and sweet hot glaze, topped with kimchi
Side Kimchi$4.00
spicy pickled napa cabbage
More about Ani Ramen House
Item pic

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fries$14.00
shredded short rib, Korean slaw, wasabi mutz
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

