Tossed salad in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve tossed salad

VB3 Pizzeria

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSSED SALAD$8.95
Mixed lettuces with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives & choice of dressing
More about VB3 Pizzeria
Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave

584 Summit Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Salad$11.81
More about Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave

