Rice balls in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve rice balls

Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Balls$15.00
Rice Balls$15.00
More about Chickie's
Consumer pic

 

VB3 Pizzeria

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
ARANCINI RICE BALLS$8.95
"ARANCINI" RICE BALLS$0.00
More about VB3 Pizzeria

