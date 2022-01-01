Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Johnson City

Johnson City restaurants
Johnson City restaurants that serve caesar salad

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Giovanni’s Family Restaurant

4704 N Roan St, JOHNSON CITY

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$3.99
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.99
More about Giovanni’s Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

202 E Main Street, Johnson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, sliced grilled chicken, fresh Roma tomatoes , black olives, red onions & shredded Parmesan cheese
More about The Black Olive Inc- Downtown - 202 E Main Street

