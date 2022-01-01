Veggie rolls in Johnston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Johnston restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Wasabi
8705 Chambery Blvd #700, Johnston
No reviews yet
Veggie Spring Roll**
$8.00
4 Spring rolls stuffed with vegetables, then fried and served with our sweet chili sauce
Mixed Veggie Roll
$5.00
More about Wasabi
De Rice Thai and Japanese
8460 Birchwood Ct, Johnston
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$7.00
More about De Rice Thai and Japanese
