Chicken salad in Johnston

Go
Johnston restaurants
Toast

Johnston restaurants that serve chicken salad

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD image

 

Nexdine

1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
More about Nexdine
Item pic

 

Brewed Awakenings

1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
(Willow Tree) w/lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Item pic

 

Brewed Awakenings

1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
(Willow Tree) w/lettuce, & tomato on your choice of bread.
More about Brewed Awakenings

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnston

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

French Toast

Grilled Chicken

Egg Sandwiches

Fudge

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Johnston to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston