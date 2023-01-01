Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Specially marinated chicken breast, breaded with our secret spicy coating, our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli, mayo, and hamburger pickles.
More about Ono Loa Grill
Foster's Kitchen Kona - 75-5805 Ali‘i Dr

75-5805 Ali‘i Dr, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
crispy buffalo chicken sandwich$19.00
Spicy crispy Dijon chicken with house-made buffalo ranch. Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Includes choice of one fresh side.
More about Foster's Kitchen Kona - 75-5805 Ali‘i Dr

