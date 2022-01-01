Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kapaa

Kapaa restaurants
Kapaa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai image

 

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big Mike's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chives, Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
Consumer pic

 

Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$13.49
Oven baked with our homemade marinara, breaded chicken breast, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.99
Oven baked with a creamy pesto sauce, breaded chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

