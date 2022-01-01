Chicken sandwiches in Kapaa
Kapaa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa
|Big Mike's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chives, Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$13.49
Oven baked with our homemade marinara, breaded chicken breast, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$15.99
Oven baked with a creamy pesto sauce, breaded chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.