Chicken salad in Keller

DeVivo Bros Eatery
750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller
|Keto Chicken Salad
|$9.00
8oz. Of Our House Made Chicken Salad Mix, Pickles, And Red Onions Served With A Salad Mix Topped With Ranch Dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
House Made Chicken Salad Served On Grilled White Bread With Tomato And Lettuce
|GF 1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
JJ's Taco Shop: Kitchen & Bar
5040 North Tarrant Parkway #136, Fort Worth
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Oliva Italian Eatery
12477 Timberland Blvd. Suite 633, Fort Worth
|Grilled Chicken Salad.
|$9.99
Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Mixed greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, olives, house made crutons