Omelettes in
Kent
/
Kent
/
Omelettes
Kent restaurants that serve omelettes
Swyft
3 Maple Street, Kent
No reviews yet
Omelette
$16.00
gruyere, seasonal veggies, side salad
More about Swyft
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
12 N Main St, Kent
Avg 4.4
(236 reviews)
Chix Cordon Bleu
$11.00
More about J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
