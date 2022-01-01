Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Kerrville

Go
Kerrville restaurants
Toast

Kerrville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Quesadilla$13.95
Seasoned shredded chicken mixed with black beans, tomato, green onion, and a blend of cheeses. Sour cream, guacamole, and salsa available upon request. No additional sides.
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$11.99
choice of seasoned ground beef, beef or chicken fajita or spinach.
Quesadillas$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

Browse other tasty dishes in Kerrville

Cookies

Chicken Fried Steaks

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Map

More near Kerrville to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston