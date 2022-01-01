Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve coleslaw

Suraci’s image

 

Suraci’s

1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$0.00
More about Suraci’s
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$5.00
Another true classic - coleslaw. Except this is the one everyone is talking about!
More about Kingston Kosher

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Mac And Cheese

Macaroni Salad

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Thai Salad

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston