Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve chai lattes

Banner pic

 

Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland

8506 122nd Ave NE, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (1160 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Espresso Chai Latte$0.00
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Organic Espresso, Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
Main pic

 

Five Stones Coffee Co. - Kirkland

312 Central Way, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$0.00
More about Five Stones Coffee Co. - Kirkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Lasagna

Thai Salad

Reuben

Mussels

Grilled Chicken

Kale Salad

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston