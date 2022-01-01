Greek salad in Knoxville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.99
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Greek Salad$9.49
Small Greek Salad$6.49
Greek Village Salad$9.49
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Hard Knox Pizza

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
Item pic

PIZZA

Hard Knox Pizza

10847 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Greek Salad$10.00
(Half Portion) Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
LG Greek Salad$14.25
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ FETA CHEESE ∙ RED ONION ∙ CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ KALAMATA OLIVE ∙ GREEN PEPPER ∙ FRESH OREGANO ∙ SPROUTS ∙ WITH FETA DRESSING
Side Greek Salad$6.45
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ FETA CHEESE ∙ RED ONION ∙ CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ KALAMATA OLIVE ∙ GREEN PEPPER ∙ FRESH OREGANO ∙ SPROUTS ∙ WITH FETA DRESSING
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Greek Salad$14.25
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ FETA CHEESE ∙ RED ONION ∙ CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ KALAMATA OLIVE ∙ GREEN PEPPER ∙ FRESH OREGANO ∙ SPROUTS ∙ WITH FETA DRESSING
