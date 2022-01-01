Greek salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.49
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.49
|Greek Village Salad
|$9.49
More about Hard Knox Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Hard Knox Pizza
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
More about The Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Greek Salad
More about Hard Knox Pizza
PIZZA
Hard Knox Pizza
10847 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Half Greek Salad
|$10.00
(Half Portion) Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
More about The Tomato Head
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|LG Greek Salad
|$14.25
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ FETA CHEESE ∙ RED ONION ∙ CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ KALAMATA OLIVE ∙ GREEN PEPPER ∙ FRESH OREGANO ∙ SPROUTS ∙ WITH FETA DRESSING
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.45
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ FETA CHEESE ∙ RED ONION ∙ CUCUMBER ∙ TOMATO ∙ KALAMATA OLIVE ∙ GREEN PEPPER ∙ FRESH OREGANO ∙ SPROUTS ∙ WITH FETA DRESSING