Pulled pork sandwiches in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Barrel House Social
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange
Q-BBQ LaGrange
70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.