Pulled pork sandwiches in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Barrel House Social image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
More about Barrel House Social
Pulled Pork Sandwich image

 

Q-BBQ LaGrange

70 S La Grange Rd., La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Q-BBQ LaGrange

