Egg rolls in
Laconia
/
Laconia
/
Egg Rolls
Laconia restaurants that serve egg rolls
Water Street Cafe
141 Water Street, Laconia
No reviews yet
SOUTHY EGG ROLL APP
$9.99
More about Water Street Cafe
Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
53 Beacon Street West, Laconia
No reviews yet
Cajun Egg Rolls
$11.99
Savory filled eggrolls stuffed with Cajun chicken, corn, and mixed cheddar cheese
More about Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
