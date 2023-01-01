Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Cookies
Lafayette restaurants that serve cookies
Westbound & Down Mill - Lafayette
2755 Dagny Way, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Cinn. Roll Cookie
$2.00
More about Westbound & Down Mill - Lafayette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette
Avg 4.9
(139 reviews)
Cookie
$3.00
More about Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Cannolis
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Reuben
Po Boy
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
More near Lafayette to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(715 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston