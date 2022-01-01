Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve taco salad

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, black olives & sour cream (Vegan: choose Gardein Chick'n, no cheese, no sour cream)
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheddar cheese, Mexican beef & tortilla chips. Served with sour cream & salsa.
More about Pizza King
Señor Tacos image

 

Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$9.99
Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans, fajita style pepper, onions, tomatoes and your choice of meat.
Taco Salad$8.99
Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeño, beans and your choice of meat. Served in a crispy tortilla shell.
More about Señor Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Cookies

Pepperoni Pizza

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Grits

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston