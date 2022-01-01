Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve garlic bread

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.50
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza King

109 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.99
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
More about Pizza King
Item pic

 

Pizza King-South 18th

3613 South 18th Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$2.49
Texas toast topped
w/ garlic butter
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$2.99
Texas toast topped garlic butter and baked with mozzarella on top.
More about Pizza King-South 18th
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
12" steak roll, garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce for dipping
More about Lafayette Brewing Co

