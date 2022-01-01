Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

BBQ

Revolution Barbeque

721 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Revolution Barbeque
Igloo Frozen Custard image

 

Igloo Frozen Custard

4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.39
More about Igloo Frozen Custard

