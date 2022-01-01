Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
BBQ
Revolution Barbeque
721 Main Street, Lafayette
Avg 4.7
(320 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Revolution Barbeque
Igloo Frozen Custard
4909 Tazer Drive, Lafayette
No reviews yet
1 Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.39
More about Igloo Frozen Custard
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Pork Tenderloin
Garlic Bread
Taco Salad
Cheese Pizza
Muffins
Egg Rolls
Angus Burgers
Shrimp Wraps
More near Lafayette to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston