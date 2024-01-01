Chocolate cheesecake in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)
|$5.99
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
|Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.49
Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.