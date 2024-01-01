Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eli's Chocolate Cheesecake (Vegan)$5.99
Tofu from Chicago's Phoenix Bean replaces cream cheese in this rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Egg Free. Dairy Free. Vegan.
Eli's White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.49
Tart red raspberries are the perfect foil for the sweet, smooth taste of white chocolate cheesecake, baked in a chocolate crumb crust.
More about Legacy Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Teays River Brewing & Public House

3000 South 9th. St. Suite A, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
More about Teays River Brewing & Public House

