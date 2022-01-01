Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Digby's Pub and Patio image

 

Digby's Pub and Patio

133 North 4th st, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.99
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
East End Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East End Grill

1016 Main St., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
House Made Patty of Chick Peas, Red Peppers, & Onions Topped with Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, & Smoked Red Pepper Aioli, Served on a Brioche Bun.
More about East End Grill

