Veggie burgers in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Veggie Burgers
Lafayette restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Digby's Pub and Patio
133 North 4th st, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$11.99
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East End Grill
1016 Main St., Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(841 reviews)
Veggie Burger
$12.00
House Made Patty of Chick Peas, Red Peppers, & Onions Topped with Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, & Smoked Red Pepper Aioli, Served on a Brioche Bun.
More about East End Grill
