Lahaina seafood restaurants you'll love

Leilani's on The Beach image

 

Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beachside Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. proprietary blend of angus beef, cheddar cheese, local tomato, shredded lettuce, maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
Fresh Fish Tacos$23.00
Voted Maui's Best Fish Tacos!
Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of flour or corn for your tacos
Kids Fried Chicken$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Lahaina Fish Co. image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lahaina Fish Co.

831 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (4900 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
Sautéed Sea Scallops$36.50
Fire Roasted Asparagus$9.50
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
Poke Tacos$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Kimo's Maui image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries
Koloa Pork Ribs$35.00
Compart Family Farms all natural pork ribs, plum bbq sauce, apple cider slaw, french fries
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip
Betty's Beach Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Betty's Beach Cafe

505 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 3.8 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Betty's Sunset Burger$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
Chicken Club Wrap$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla
