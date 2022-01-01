Lahaina seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Lahaina
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Beachside Cheeseburger
|$18.00
1/2 lb. proprietary blend of angus beef, cheddar cheese, local tomato, shredded lettuce, maui onion, burger sauce, brioche bun, fries
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Voted Maui's Best Fish Tacos!
Cajun rubbed, roasted tomatillo aioli, cheddar & jack cheese, shaved cabbage, chili de arbol salsa, fresh tortilla chips, choice of flour or corn for your tacos
|Kids Fried Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy all natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lahaina Fish Co.
831 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
|Sautéed Sea Scallops
|$36.50
|Fire Roasted Asparagus
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Upcountry Maui grown romaine, focaccia croutons & parmesan. Option to add grilled chicken or fresh fish
|Poke Tacos
|$15.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
|Hula Pie
|$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries
|Koloa Pork Ribs
|$35.00
Compart Family Farms all natural pork ribs, plum bbq sauce, apple cider slaw, french fries
|Coconut Shrimp
|$19.00
Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Betty's Beach Cafe
505 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Betty's Sunset Burger
|$15.00
with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickle, mixed cheese & Betty’s secret sauce
|BBQ Kalua Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
kalua pork in a BBQ plum sauce & grilled onions on a fresh Maui made sesame bun, served with french fries
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$16.00
charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, lightly tossed with balsamic dressing and a drizzle of ranch all
wrapped up in a flour tortilla