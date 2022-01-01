Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Lake Placid

Lisa G's image

 

Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$21.00
light heirloom tomato & garlic sauce, fresh ricotta & burrata ravioli, parmesan, basil
More about Lisa G's - 6125 Sentinel Road
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$22.00
Wild mushroom, roasted garlic & cheese ravioli in a light sun-dried tomato, fennel & fresh basil cream sauce garnished with pesto & grilled sourdough
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

