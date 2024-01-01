Tacos in Lakeville
Lakeville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
Lakeville Brewing Company - 8790 Upper 208th St W
8790 Upper 208th St W, Lakeville
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine and mixed greens, black beans, corn, pico, and cotija cheese served in a crispy tortilla shell with beer queso and avocado ranch on the side, not served with a pretzel stick
More about Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
|Blackened Walleye Tacos.
|$14.99
Blackened walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
|Chicken Fajita Tacos.
|$12.99
Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas
|Fried Walleye Tacos.
|$14.99
Beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas