Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lakeville

Go
Lakeville restaurants
Toast

Lakeville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

20751 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, green onions, tortilla strips, diced chicken breast, roasted corn, and black beans with a honey cilantro vinaigrette. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
This recipe contains:
Soy- Chicken breast (seasoning)
Dairy/Milk - Chipotle ranch dressing
Egg - Chipotle ranch dressing,
Soybean - Chipotle ranch dressing, Tortilla strip
Wheat/Gluten- Tortilla strip
More about B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse - Lakeville

18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad.$13.99
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and hard boiled egg with avocado ranch dressing
More about Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
Item pic

 

The Better Half

20851 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, diced bbq chicken, corn, colby jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cilantro, lime wedge, ranch dressing and bbq sauce.
More about The Better Half

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeville

Bison Burgers

Tortellini

Cheeseburgers

Steak Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Tacos

Map

More near Lakeville to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston