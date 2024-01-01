Chicken salad in Lakeville
Lakeville restaurants that serve chicken salad
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
20751 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, green onions, tortilla strips, diced chicken breast, roasted corn, and black beans with a honey cilantro vinaigrette. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
This recipe contains:
Soy- Chicken breast (seasoning)
Dairy/Milk - Chipotle ranch dressing
Egg - Chipotle ranch dressing,
Soybean - Chipotle ranch dressing, Tortilla strip
Wheat/Gluten- Tortilla strip
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
|Chopped Chicken Salad.
|$13.99
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and hard boiled egg with avocado ranch dressing