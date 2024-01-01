Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Lakeville

Go
Lakeville restaurants
Toast

Lakeville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

20751 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.50
White Rice, Wild mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, onion, carrots, peanuts, white sesame seeds, green onion in our house made stir fry sauce.
This recipe contains:
Sesame- Sesame Seeds
Peanut - Peanuts
Wheat/Gluten- Teriyake glaze
Soybean- Teriyake glaze
More about B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
Main pic

 

Northern Taphouse - Lakeville

18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl.$15.99
Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce
Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl$9.00
House made chicken wild rice recipe
More about Northern Taphouse - Lakeville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeville

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Steak Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lakeville to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston