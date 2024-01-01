Rice bowls in Lakeville
Lakeville restaurants that serve rice bowls
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
20751 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville
|Rice Bowl
|$16.50
White Rice, Wild mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, onion, carrots, peanuts, white sesame seeds, green onion in our house made stir fry sauce.
This recipe contains:
Sesame- Sesame Seeds
Peanut - Peanuts
Wheat/Gluten- Teriyake glaze
Soybean- Teriyake glaze
Northern Taphouse - Lakeville
18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl.
|$13.99
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
|Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl.
|$15.99
Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce
|Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl
|$9.00
House made chicken wild rice recipe