Grilled veggie wraps in
Lakewood
/
Lakewood
/
Grilled Veggie Wraps
Lakewood restaurants that serve grilled veggie wraps
PIZZA • SALADS
Village Pizza Cafe
911 E COUNTY LINE RD, LAKEWOOD
Avg 4.6
(189 reviews)
Grilled Veggie & Mozzarella Wrap
$10.00
More about Village Pizza Cafe
PIZZA
Village Pizza South
681 River Ave, Lakewood
Avg 4.7
(67 reviews)
Grilled Veggie & Mozzarella Wrap
$10.00
More about Village Pizza South
