Fried chicken sandwiches in Lakewood

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
house cutlet, creamy slaw, greens, chipotle mayo (nf)
More about Cleveland Vegan
The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore image

 

The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

14100 Franklin Boulevard, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.
More about The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

