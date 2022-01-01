Crispy chicken in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.99
More about Two Cousins
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Iceberg Lettuce, red onions, carrots, tomatoes,
black olives & sweet peppers.
|Crispy Chicken sub
|$10.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & mayo.
|Crispy Chicken Wraps
|$8.99