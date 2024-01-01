Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Latrobe
/
Latrobe
/
Cookies
Latrobe restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
3960 Route 30, Latrobe
Avg 3.7
(464 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
More about Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
Meadows & Coffee - Latrobe PA
2700 Sharky's Dr, Latrobe
No reviews yet
20oz Sugar Cookie Latte
$5.00
More about Meadows & Coffee - Latrobe PA
Browse other tasty dishes in Latrobe
Cheeseburgers
Pies
Caramel Apple Pies
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Quesadillas
Chicken Pizza
More near Latrobe to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(557 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(874 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(752 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston