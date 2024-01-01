Chicken sandwiches in Laveen
Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
4701 W Dobbins Rd, Laveen
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Delicious Chicken salad made with mayonnaise, grapes, apples and seasoning piled high on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce and tomato. Finished off with a side of freshly made sweet potato chips
Includes a 16oz soft drink.
|Cheatham Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Start with a 6oz chicken breast grilled to delicious perfection. (not breaded) We top it off with Apricot Habanero Mustard, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a bun. Served with a side of french fries and 16oz soft drink.