Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Laveen

Go
Laveen restaurants
Toast

Laveen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd

4701 W Dobbins Rd, Laveen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Delicious Chicken salad made with mayonnaise, grapes, apples and seasoning piled high on a fresh baked croissant with lettuce and tomato. Finished off with a side of freshly made sweet potato chips
Includes a 16oz soft drink.
Cheatham Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Start with a 6oz chicken breast grilled to delicious perfection. (not breaded) We top it off with Apricot Habanero Mustard, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a bun. Served with a side of french fries and 16oz soft drink.
More about Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
Consumer pic

 

Almuerzo

6115 51st Avenue, Laveen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Alu's Fav Chicken Sandwich$12.75
More about Almuerzo
Map

More near Laveen to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston