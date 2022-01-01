Quesadillas in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Backroads BBQ
1404 W South St, Lebanon
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$13.00
SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parky's Smokehouse
2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon
|Barbecue Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Sweet sauce, cheddar and provolone cheese, smoked chicken, cherrywood bacon and curley ques.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.00
Italian dressing, pineapple, tomato, red onion, mushroom, cheddar, provolone, matchstick carrots, and peppers.
|Fiesta Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked chicken, melted pepper jack and cheddar, cherrywood bacon and our famous corn & black bean salsa.