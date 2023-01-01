Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road

626 Quentin Road, Lebanon

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$10.24
Chopped chicken, sauted onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK HOGIE$10.49
Chopped chicken , mozzarella, sauted onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 12"$19.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.
CHEESESTEAK: CHICKEN$13.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Onions, Peppers And Topped With Mozzarella And Cheddar. Served In A Fresh Hoagie Roll
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 8"$13.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.
