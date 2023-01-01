Chicken cheesesteaks in Lebanon
A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road
626 Quentin Road, Lebanon
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
|$10.24
Chopped chicken, sauted onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK HOGIE
|$10.49
Chopped chicken , mozzarella, sauted onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive
105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon
|CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 12"
|$19.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.
|CHEESESTEAK: CHICKEN
|$13.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken Breast With Onions, Peppers And Topped With Mozzarella And Cheddar. Served In A Fresh Hoagie Roll
|CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK STROMBOLI 8"
|$13.99
Thin Sliced Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions And Mushroom And Pizza Cheese.