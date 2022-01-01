Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve paninis

fe86f325-f5c2-4c16-a7ae-25c6c646a2fb image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hail Caesar Panini$14.49
Cajun seared chicken breast, Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato and shaved cheese
Reuben Panini$14.49
Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
TBLT Panini$14.99
Thin sliced roasted turkey breast, strips of smoked bacon, crisp green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, thousand island dressing and mozzarella cheese
More about Quentin Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road

626 Quentin Road, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI$9.75
More about A M Pizza - 626 Quentin Road

