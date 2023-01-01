Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quentin Tavern

81 W Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Bean N Beef Chili$0.00
Full of black angus beef, kidney, black and great northern beans, onions and peppers in a spicy tomato chili sauce
More about Quentin Tavern
Item pic

 

Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

105 Springwood Drive, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
CROCK OF CHILI$6.99
Ground Beef Mixed With Just The Right Blend Of Pinto And Black
Beans. Our Special Blend Of Ground Hot Peppers Adds Just The
Right Amount Of Heat, Then We Top With Cheese Mix And Broil.
Served With Fried Pita Chips
More about Mick's All American Pub (Lebanon) - 105 Springwood Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Salmon

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston