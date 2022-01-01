Tacos in Lehi

Taco Of The Day image

 

Taqueria 27

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,, Lehi

No reviews yet
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1820 W Traverse Pkwy, Lehi

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
