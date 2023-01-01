Katsu in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve katsu
More about Ume Craft Ramen
Ume Craft Ramen
867 S Broadway Suite #3, Lexington
|Chicken Katsu Ramen
|$13.90
Chicken cutlet with panko breadcrumbs, green onion, spinach, bamboo, sprouts, half egg
More about Zundo - Lexington - 127 W tiverton way #184
Zundo - Lexington - 127 W tiverton way #184
127 W tiverton way #184, Lexington
|Katsu Curry Udon
|$16.00
Wheat Noodle and pork cutlets with beer curry sauce
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.00
Rice and pork cutlet with beef curry sauce
|Katsu Don
|$15.00
Deep-fried pork cutlets with egg and green onion on rice