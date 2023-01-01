Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve katsu

Restaurant banner

 

Ume Craft Ramen

867 S Broadway Suite #3, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Ramen$13.90
Chicken cutlet with panko breadcrumbs, green onion, spinach, bamboo, sprouts, half egg
More about Ume Craft Ramen
Restaurant banner

 

Zundo - Lexington - 127 W tiverton way #184

127 W tiverton way #184, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Curry Udon$16.00
Wheat Noodle and pork cutlets with beer curry sauce
Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Rice and pork cutlet with beef curry sauce
Katsu Don$15.00
Deep-fried pork cutlets with egg and green onion on rice
More about Zundo - Lexington - 127 W tiverton way #184

