Lincoln cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lincoln
More about Mo Java Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Mo Java Cafe
2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Clubhouse Sandwich
|$8.95
Served on ciabatta, ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone served with Chips and a pickle
|Southern Belle
|$4.99
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Cranberry Almond Salad
|$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
|Steakhouse French Dip
|$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
|Toasted Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
More about Greenfield's
FRENCH FRIES
Greenfield's
7900 S 87th St, Lincoln
|Popular items
|Short Stack
|$7.48
|Hash Brown
|$2.98
|Farmhand
|$12.98
More about The Filling Station
BAGELS
The Filling Station
200 S 18th st, lincoln
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Our avocado toast is served on a slice of Le Quartier's phenomenal honey wheat sourdough. Its base is a toasted layer of colby-jack cheese and a thick layer of chunky mashed avocado. And then we add red and green onion, a sliced boiled egg, and top with in-house oven-dried tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, and sunflower seeds.
|Cubano 12 oz
|$4.50
|Filter coffee 12oz
|$2.50