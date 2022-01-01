Lincoln cafés you'll love

Mo Java Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Mo Java Cafe

2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Clubhouse Sandwich$8.95
Served on ciabatta, ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone served with Chips and a pickle
Southern Belle$4.99
Lox Bagel$9.95
More about Mo Java Cafe
Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar image

 

Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar

570 Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Almond Salad$10.49
Fresh mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges and red onion, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese.
Contains dairy and gluten.
Steakhouse French Dip$13.99
Thinly shaved ribeye steak, and Provolone cheese on toasted ciabatta hoagie roll, served with our spicy au jus.
Contains gluten, soy, and dairy.
Toasted Mac & Cheese$11.99
Tender cavatappi pasta in our homemade cheese sauce, coated in seasoned bread crumbs and Parmesan, baked golden brown.
Contains gluten, egg, and dairy.
More about Toast Comfort Kitchen & Bar
Greenfield's image

FRENCH FRIES

Greenfield's

7900 S 87th St, Lincoln

Avg 4.2 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack$7.48
Hash Brown$2.98
Farmhand$12.98
More about Greenfield's
The Filling Station image

BAGELS

The Filling Station

200 S 18th st, lincoln

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.95
Our avocado toast is served on a slice of Le Quartier's phenomenal honey wheat sourdough. Its base is a toasted layer of colby-jack cheese and a thick layer of chunky mashed avocado. And then we add red and green onion, a sliced boiled egg, and top with in-house oven-dried tomatoes, everything bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, and sunflower seeds.
Cubano 12 oz$4.50
Filter coffee 12oz$2.50
More about The Filling Station

