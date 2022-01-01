Nachos in Little Rock
Little Rock restaurants that serve nachos
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Shorty Smalls
11100 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock
|Macho Nachos
|$12.99
Bunches of tortilla chips heaped with hearty chili, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with diced tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, lettuce and sour cream.
HOT DOGS
Bark Bar
1201 S Spring St, Little Rock
|Dogpile Nachos
|$10.00
Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapenos, Crema, and Green Onion
FRENCH FRIES
Rock City Kitchen
1515 W 7th, Little Rock
|RCK Smoked Nachos
|$6.44
Rock City Family
1816 WEST 7TH, LITTLE ROCK
|RCK Smoked Nachos
|$6.44
|RCK Smoked Nachos
|$7.44