Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Loomis

Go
Loomis restaurants
Toast

Loomis restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

High-Hand Cafe

3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$17.00
Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo
More about High-Hand Cafe
LBB GastroPub image

 

LBB GastroPub

3640 Taylor Road, Loomis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Litas Tacos$13.00
More about LBB GastroPub

Browse other tasty dishes in Loomis

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Loomis to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston