Tacos in
Loomis
/
Loomis
/
Tacos
Loomis restaurants that serve tacos
High-Hand Cafe
3790 Taylor Rd, Loomis
Avg 4.5
(117 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$17.00
Alaskan cod, cilantro lime cream sauce, cabbage, radish, pico de gallo
More about High-Hand Cafe
LBB GastroPub
3640 Taylor Road, Loomis
No reviews yet
Litas Tacos
$13.00
More about LBB GastroPub
