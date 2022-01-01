Avocado toast in Pico-Robertson
Pico-Robertson restaurants that serve avocado toast
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
smashed avocado, lemon, micro greens, sea salt on honey wheat bread
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Avocado toast
|$11.95
More than trendy, the Avocado Toast is a healthy lunch alternative with the most vibrant flavor and the prettiest green color. Two slices of toast topped with avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and flax seeds make our Avocado Toast 100% vegan and 1000% satisfying!