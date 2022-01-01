Nachos in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve nachos
Ripple
123 W Main St., Lowell
|Spicy Chicken Nachos
|$12.50
Shredded Chicken, Queso, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Onion, Tomato, Sriracha and Chipotle Creama
BBQ • GRILL
Main Street BBQ
210 E Main Street, Lowell
|Half Order Nachos
|$7.99
The hot mess. Only half.
|Nachos
|$12.99
Amazing, hot mess. House fried tortilla chips loaded with either pulled pork, brisket or chicken topped with cheese sauce, Spicy BBQ Sauce, onions, pickled jalapenos, and black olives.